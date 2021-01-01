From avenger work boots
Avenger Work Boots A7606
The Avengerâ¢ A7606 Soft Toe lace-up work boot has the tough durability and metal-free construction to make sure you move through your worksite without metal detectors or security slowing you down. Style number: A7606 (Brown). 100% metal-free work boot with soft toe that meets ASTM F2892-11 Section 5.2 specifications for EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. Full grain leather upper. Waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Traditional lace-up system with fabric laces for a secure fit. Flex-welt construction for excellent durability and flexibility. Breathable textile lining for a comfortable fit. Removable, dual-density Rebound insole provides superior underfoot support and shock absorption. Puncture-resistant Lenzi midsole plate reduces the hazards of puncture wounds caused by sharp objects penetrating the outsole. Fiberglass shank for added safety and stability. Durable Meramec PU wedge outsole is oil and slip resistant and is MARK II Oily/Wet Coefficient of Friction .30 Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 14 oz Shaft: 5 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.