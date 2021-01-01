From dave & johnny
Dave & Johnny - A5703 V Neck Floral Evening Dress
Be a woman of style and beauty in this attractive Dave and Johnny A5703 evening dress. The sleeveless bodice frames a features a V neckline with a touch of decolletage. A trim fit traces the curves of bust midriff and waist while gossamer layers grace the gathered skirt as it wafts to a flurry of flutters at the feet. This A-line dress cascades to a full length hem. Garlands of folkloric wildflowers drape you with fresh accents from shoulders to knees. The back has a scoop shape with a center zipper closure. Dave and Johnny design will let you celebrate that divine feminine beauty! Model is wearing Black color. Style: d&j_A5703 Details: Cap Sleeves Floral embroideries Fitted Layered Full Length Scoop Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.