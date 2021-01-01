From pacific living inc.
A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Program settings: three program settings for smoothies, hot Soup, and frozen desserts, ensure walk-away convenience and consistent results. You're in control: variable speed control and pulse feature let you fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Built-in wireless connectivity: the motor base is able to read the container size you?ve chosen and automatically adjust program settings and maximum blending times accordingly. Digital timer: a built-in digital timer removes the guesswork with recipes you process manually, helping you achieve the perfect texture every time. Electrical Ratings- 120 V, 50-60 Hz, 12 Amps Pair with any self-detect containers: add a range of compatible container sizes, building a customized blending system designed to fit your needs. Cord: 4 ft. Use - Household