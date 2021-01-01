A110 Pendant Light by Artek - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (29100123)

Advertisement
The Artek A110 Pendant Light, also referred to as the Hand Grenade lamp, captures mid-century modern minimalism and was originally designed for the Finnish Engineers' Association (1948-1953) and the Council Chamber of Saynatsalo Town Hall (1949-1952). Reintroduced here in the same design, the A110 Pendant features 2 cylinders (one inside the other) that leave a small gap to allow light to escape upward and a perforated ring at the bottom to diffuse the light downward. Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto established a legacy of durable and modern decor options with Artek, founded in 1935. Modern aesthetics that withstand the test of time coupled with high functionality are essential to the Artek philosophy. Artek's chic pendants elevate any space with their sleek design and classic colors, making corporate offices feel lived-in and private homes feel minimal and open. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Black. Finish: Black