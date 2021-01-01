From andrea and leo
Andrea and Leo - A0913 Plunged Neckline Caviar Beaded Sheath Gown
Elegant and chic this fitted evening gown by Andrea and Leo A0913 will sure to beautiful statement on that special evening. A fully beaded with linear glass micro beads in waterwall pattern this form fitting gown showcases a fitted bodice with sheer plunging neckline spaghetti shoulder strap and equally alluring low V back. From the natural waist the skirt leads a full-length sheath silhouette that finishes with a subtle train. Aspire to shine with exquisite class in this Andrea and Leo Couture. Model is pictured wearing Navy color. Style: andr_A0913 Fabric: Beading Stretch lining Details: Glass micro beads Waterfall pattern beadings Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Plunged neckline Sheer mesh panel Low V-back Back zipper closure sweep train Stretch lining Length: Long Neckline: Deep V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.