A super Wife of an awesome Welder Welder's Wife Tote Bag

Thought of a funny Welder's Wife clothing and with Job motives for Welder and Welding. Humor for things that with a outfit. I never dreamed I'd grow up to be a super sexy Wife of a freaking awesome Welder but here I am 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.