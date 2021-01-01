From in-es art design
A Moon Out Outdoor Wall Light by In-Es Art Design - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (A. MOON 2 OUT)
The A Moon Out Outdoor Wall Light from In-Es Art Design brings the iconic celestial beauty to the comfort of the yard. Designed by company founder OÃ§ilunam, this comforting, modern piece rests directly against the wall and is made of Nebulite, a material made of a mix of fibers and resin. The shade mimics the unnatural surface of the actual moon, and the single lamp within brings it all to life with a soft and even glow. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: White. Finish: White