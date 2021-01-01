A Gift Horse (Paperback)

When her family receives a majestic horse as a gift, Arianna is overjoyed to be put in charge of its care. Not only is she in possession of the most beautiful horse on the planet, but she's also taking riding lessons and making friends at Green Pine Stables. On the other hand, when you're at the top, there's only one direction you can go. Just when Arianna is settled into her perfect life, Wind Spirit falls ill. The vet says there's only so much he can do for her beloved horse. Will she be able to let go if that's what is best for Wind Spirit?