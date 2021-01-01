A-D BeautyBio Infuser Skin Massager & Eye Cream Auto-Delivery

From BeautyBio, The Beholder Lifting Eye and Lid Cream is designed to improve the overall appearance of the eye area, including lids, crow's-feet, and sagginess under the brows. The Beholder contains a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, powerful peptides, and other key ingredients and is formulated to help combat the appearance of wrinkles while improving the appearance of skin's texture, dark circles, and sagging skin in the eye area. It helps skin feel firmer, appear younger, and look more rested. The Beholder contains a unique silica compound that immediately assists in filling in the appearance of fine lines. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every 90 days for one year. The 1st shipment only also includes The Infuser -- a skin-care-boosting applicator designed to help ensure smooth, even product application. Its gentle SoftTouchTM technology and vibration modes help topicals better absorb for optimal results. SoftTouch technology engages on contact with skin delivering a gentle vibration to help serums and creams penetrate the skin. Its smooth, galvanic silver-plated application tip provides a cooling sensation and helps decrease the appearance of puffiness under the eye area. It features an ergonomic handle for a comfort grip. How do I use it: Apply The Beholder underneath, around eye area, and directly on top of lid. It may also be applied above brow. Recommended for morning and evening use. May be used under makeup. Apply topicals directly onto The Infuser applicator tool. If product has a thin consistency, you may apply to the face, and then use The Infuser to gently massage into the skin. Wipe clean with damp cloth after use and store with head cover for protection. From BeautyBio.