Gift Basket Village A Cut Above Fall Cheese and Sausage Gift Basket, XL

✔ LARGE COLLECTION OF FALL SNACKS. This is one of our lagest fall baskets and it's loaded with gourmet goodies to treat both the eyes and the taste buds. ✔ SHARE THE SEASON. Bring the season alive with some of those good old fall festival flavors that you remember from years gone by.. ✔ START A PARTY. Large enough to start an office party or to finish a hard day of work outside. ✔ PRESENTATION IS EVERYTHING. This basket is as you see it and then carefully shrink wrapped in a crystal clear cellophane bag for picture perfect presentation. Then we top it off with a beautiful bow and your own personalized gift message before packaging for shipping. ✔ MADE IN THE USA. Proudly and carefully hand made at Gift Basket Village, Florida by our own team of professional gift basket designers and then carefully packaged for safe shipment the day your order is received.