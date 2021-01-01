From chronicle books llc
A Beautiful Bowl of Soup: The Best Vegetarian Recipes Paulette Mitchell Author
No, there is no chicken stock in this soup. What you'll find here is page after glorious page of the loveliest, most delicious soups and stews—each and every one entirely vegetarian. Brimming with international flavors, Paulette Mitchell's easy-to-follow recipes are paired with unique accompaniments, garnishes, and toppings that add tremendous visual appeal. Witness hearty Pumpkin Stew baked and served in a pumpkin shell; classic onion soup updated with crunchy goat cheese toasts; and Spicy Sweet Potato Ancho Bisque swirled with bright Roasted Red Pepper Cream. From Mediterranean Saffron Stew to Greek Spinach and Orzo Soup, these colorful dishes are simple enough for every day, yet sophisticated enough for elegant dinner parties. Instructions for making tasty vegetable stock from scratch, a selection of delicious vegan soups, and a helpful tips section make this gorgeous cookbook an important addition to any kitchen where good food and good health are on the menu.