A and B Home 45942 15.7" W Round Multicolors Wood/Resin Indoor, Natural-Inspired Design, Modern, Multifunctional, Stool Ball, Brown

NATURAL MODERN DESIGN: Its rounded shape is paired with a brown finish, lending a modern flair with natural inspiration to this stool FUNCTIONAL AND DECORATIVE: This piece can be used as either a stool, footrest, end table or decorative accent to any family room, living room or bedroom STABLE AND LONG-LASTING: The solid teak wood and resin construction offers high stability and great strength for a longer time DIMENSIONS: This piece measures 15.7"W x 15.7"L x 15.7"H and perfectly fits into any small corner, no assembly required USE AND CARE: Intended for indoor use only; To clean your eye-catching stool, dust lightly or wipe with damp cloth as needed