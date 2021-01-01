Las Vegas Anniversary Gifts & Apparel 9th Married 9 Years-Vegas Anniversary Trip Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Unique 9th anniversary gift for husband & wife or married couple taking a romantic weekend getaway to Las Vegas to celebrate 9 years of marriage! Novelty souvenir to remember your Vegas trip as a second honeymoon vacation or wedding party you never had. Features funny "Rolling in Vegas for my 9th Anniversary" his & her anniversary quote w/ rolling dice graphic. Great matching couple 9th anniversary gift! Perfect for the couple that loves Vegas for the shows, casinos or the Vegas nightlife party scene! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only