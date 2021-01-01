Advertisement
Purchase the 9ft. Graduation Pennant Banner at Michaels. com. Give your party space a sophisticated look to celebrate the guest of honor's academic achievement, with this classic graduation pennant banner. Give your party space a sophisticated look to celebrate the guest of honor's academic achievement, with this classic graduation pennant banner. Covered with graduation caps and "Congrats Grad" text, this flag banner is superb for any black and white graduation party. String it across a doorway, along a banister, or inside a party tent or combine it with other graduation decorations to transform a blank wall into a festive photo booth backdrop. Details: Black and white 9 ft. (2.74 m) Fantastic for any high school graduation party or college graduation party Fasten across a doorway, along a wall, or above a party table | 9Ft Graduation Pennant Banner By Unique | Michaels®