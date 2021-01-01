ICE ARMOR 996062-GY Modern Power USB Port Electric Pillow Top Arms Bedroom and Living Room Recliner Sofa Chair in Iron Gray Finish

Overstuffed And Comfy: Our power recliner chair is made using smooth and linen fabric and overstuffed with soft padding to bring you a comfy chair that’s perfect for watching movies, reading books, or just enjoying your downtime the way you like. Durable And Sturdy Build: When it comes to durability, we make no exceptions. Our living room chair is made using linen fabric that’s wear-resistant, soft, and breathable which coupled with the sturdy wood and metal frame makes it just the right choice for everyday use. Kick Back And Relax: The reclining chair is designed to support up to 300 lbs and features wide armrests on both sides along with offering a spacious reclining surface for the leg. Versatile And Multi-Purpose: Whether you’re looking for recliner chairs for the living room or bedroom chairs for adults, our overstuffed recliner has you covered. It uses a classic design with modern charm to fit right in with the decor of any space. Built-In USB charger is suitable for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more Resistant to stains and wear so you can use it everyday Offers plenty of space for you to spread your feet and supports 300lbs Ergonomically designed with luxuriously padded armrests Product Dimensions: 36.6"W x 37.4"D x 40.1"H Surround Yourself In Softness & Comfort To Elevate Your Sitting Experience With ICE ARMOR Power Recliner Chair!