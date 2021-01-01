Hudson Valley Lighting 9951 Birch Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Hudson Valley Lighting 9951 Birch Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a fabric cylinder shade(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 14-3/4"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Diameter: 4"Backplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass