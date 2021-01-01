98th Birthday Gift Awesome Since October 1923 98 Years Old T-Shirt

Awesome Since October 1923 Shirt. Retro Vintage 1923 Limited Edition 98th Birthday gifts for dad mom from son daughter on 98th anniversary. Perfect 98th Birthday gift idea for men, women, him, her, who's turning 98 years old and born in October 1923 Cool 98th birthday t-shirt for a man, woman, girl or queen who was born in October 1923. Vintage 1923 limited edition, vintage 1923 shirt It would make a great gift t-shirt for any retro themed birthday party. Best gifts idea for 98 years old birthday Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem