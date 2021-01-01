Millennium Lighting 9823 Ivey Lake 3 Light 11" Wide Multi Light Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Millennium Lighting 9823 Ivey Lake 3 Light 11" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required5" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 16-3/4"Width: 11"Chain Length: 5"Wire Length: 12"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black