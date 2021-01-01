Currey and Company 9770 Hedy 4 Light Chandelier Pyrite Bronze / Turquoise / Jade Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Currey and Company 9770 Hedy 4 Light Chandelier Currey and Company 9770 Hedy 4 Light ChandelierAppealing and flawless, the Hedy 4 light chandelier by Currey and Company is a fantastic selection. Do something nice for him / her with this delightful chandelier featuring wrought iron material and incandescent or fluorescent lamping.Features:Material: Wrought Iron / GlassSocket Finish: WhiteCord Color: SilverCord Length: 13'Specifications:Height: 33"Diameter: 22"Width: 22"Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts per Bulb: 60Bulb Base: MediumMax Wattage: 240 Pyrite Bronze / Turquoise / Jade