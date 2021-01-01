Currey and Company 9750 Broxton Orb 4 Light Chandelier Pyrite Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Currey and Company 9750 Broxton Orb 4 Light Chandelier Currey and Company 9750 Broxton Orb 4 Light ChandelierGorgeous and elegant, the Broxton Orb 4 light chandelier by Currey and Company is a perfect choice to augment your design. Decorate your home with this excellent chandelier utilizing wrought iron material and incandescent lamping.Features:Material: Wrought Iron / GlassSocket Finish: Smoke WoodCord Color: SilverCord Length: 13'Specifications:Height: 32"Diameter: 24"Width: 24"Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts per Bulb: 60Bulb Base: CandelabraMax Wattage: 240Replacement Glass/Shade Sku: G120 Pyrite Bronze