Millennium Lighting 9725 Ashford 5 Light 25" Wide Ring Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Millennium Lighting 9725 Ashford 5 Light 25" Wide Ring Chandelier FeaturesProfessional installation recommendedConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Width: 25"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black