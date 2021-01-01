From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 9709 Hyde Park Single Light 9" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 9709 Hyde Park Single Light 9" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass cylinder shadeIntegrated LED lightingUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 8-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 12 wattsLumens: 840Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Polished Nickel

