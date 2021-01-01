From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 96930 Montego 1 Light Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants Semi-Flush
Designers Fountain 96930 Montego 1 Light Pendant with Frosted Glass Shade Features: Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items. Part of the Montego collection. Available Finishes: Matte Pewter Glass Options: Frosted Secure mounting assembly for easy installation. Downrods and wire included Dimensions: Height: 18.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture) Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Downrod Sizes: 2-6', 2-12' (included) Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 100 Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Wire Length: 6" (included) Compliance: CUL Listed: Yes CUL Rating: Dry Location UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Bulb Base and Compatibility: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze