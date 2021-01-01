Norwell Lighting 9693 Alto Single Light 36" Tall LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Shade Brushed Nickel with Matte Opal Glass Indoor

Norwell Lighting 9693 Alto Single Light 36" Tall LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Shade Product Features:Matte opal half cylinder shadeCrafted from steelIncludes (1) 20 watt integrated LED bulbADA CompliantListed for damp locationsProduct Dimensions:Height: 36"Width: 4.25"Extension: 3.75"Product Weight: 12.21 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 20LED: YesColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 2500 Brushed Nickel with Matte Opal Glass