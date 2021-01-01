From norwell lighting

Norwell Lighting 9692 Alto Single Light 24" Tall LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Shade Chrome with Matte Opal Glass Indoor Lighting Wall

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Norwell Lighting 9692 Alto Single Light 24" Tall LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Shade Product Features:Matte opal half cylinder shadeCrafted from steelIncludes (1) 16 watt integrated LED bulbADA CompliantListed for damp locationsProduct Dimensions:Height: 24"Width: 4.25"Extension: 3.75"Product Weight: 5.36 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 16Wattage: 16LED: YesColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1900 Chrome with Matte Opal Glass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com