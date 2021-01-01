Tarik Ediz - 96125 Bow Style Off-Shoulder High Slit Fitted Dress

This Tarik Ediz 96125 is a chic style for any occasion. Charms with a bow style off-shoulder neckline over a corset fitted bodice designed with embossed boning. A flattering slit pop on this curve-hugging Taffeta dress which hits from the mid-thighs of the tea-length pencil-cut skirt. This Tarik Ediz creation is truly a definition of youthful glamour. Style: tediz_96125 Details: Taffeta Solid toned Bow style bodice Fitted corset bodice Visible boning Pencil cut skirt High leg slit Hidden back zipper Length: Tea Length Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.