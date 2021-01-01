Hudson Valley Lighting 9611 Darien Single Light 11" Wide Pendant Distressed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting 9611 Darien Single Light 11" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass or metal tapered shade(1) 150 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 16"Minimum Height: 21-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 75-1/2"Width: 11"Product Weight: 12 lbsShade Height: 8-1/4"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Distressed Bronze