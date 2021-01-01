Tarik Ediz - 96093 Jeweled Halter Cutout Bodice Long Gown

Make a lasting impression with the very allure of this Tarik Ediz 96093 creation. Crusted with jewels on its collar this gown reveals a high halter neckline atop a cutout bodice. The open back is adorned with a cascading panel. The sleek skirt opens with a high slit as it flares into a court train. Embrace the pure elegance of this Tarik Ediz masterpiece. Style: tediz_96093 Details: Silky Chiffon Jeweled Collar Shirred Bodice Cutout Accent High Slit Open Back Back Zipper Closure Cascading Back Panel Court Train Length: Long Neckline: High Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.