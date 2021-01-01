Hudson Valley Lighting 9608 Darien Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting 9608 Darien Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass cone shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 8"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Diameter: 8"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel