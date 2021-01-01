Tarik Ediz - 96032 Asymmetric Neck Glitter Embroidered High-Low Gown

Advertisement
Show off your fashion-forward sense and wear this eye-catching evening dress from Tarik Ediz 96032. This lavish gown boasts a strapless flutter asymmetric neckline and radiant embroidery works to the entirety of the A-line silhouette. Featured with cinched natural waist and a full-length skirt with sweep train while leaving the left leg bear with thigh-length peplum detail. This ensemble by Tarik Ediz will absolutely leave a sensational statement. Model is wearing a Lilac Blue color. Style: tediz_96032 Details: Embroidery Strapless Asymmetric bodice Scallop trim Peplum waist High-low hemline Mid-open back Sweep train Back Zipper closure Length: High-Low Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.