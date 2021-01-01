These 100% Linen Curtain effortlessly infuses beauty and luxury to your home, while naturally insulating your space. The tab top hanging style adds height and eye catching detail to your space. Prewashed for added softness, these linen curtains enhances your space with elegant texture and a soothing classic look that is absolutely stunning. Four neutral color options easily blend into any decor. Best Home Fashion 96-in Light Grey Linen Semi-sheer Top Tab Curtain Panel Pair in Gray | YK-04-TAB-LN-96-LT.G