Lara Dresses - 29573 Two Piece Jewel Evening Gown

Be the center of attention when you appear in this ultra-chic Lara Dresses 29573 piece. This two piece evening gown is fully beaded for a shimmering effect as the fitted bodice features a jewel neckline complemented with a strappy lace up back. The midriff is exposed as it gives way to the floor length sheath skirt finished with a sweep train. Make an extraordinary statement at your upcoming social event with this fabulous Lara Dresses ensemble. Style: lara_29573 Details: Fitted Two Piece Sleeveless Fully Beaded Floor Length Strappy Lace Up Back Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.