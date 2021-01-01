From gia franco
Gia Franco - 12954 Jeweled Arm Drape Off Shoulder Trumpet Gown
Advertisement
Leave a trail of obsessed admirers when you flaunt this Gia Franco 12954 creation. Contoured with sculpting seams to flourish a fitted bodice this gown shows an off shoulder neckline with a v-notch and spaghetti straps. Studded with a tonal cluster of arm drapes the mid-open back reveals an illusion v-notch and trailing fabric buttons. A notch accents the peplum design. The trumpet skirt sculpts along the hips before fluttering at a full-length hemline. Look fit to be royalty in this tasteful Gia Franco masterpiece. Models are wearing the Emerald color. Style: giaf_12954 Details: Faux Two-Piece Jeweled Arm Straps Notched Peplum Spaghetti Straps Sheer Illusion Back Fabric Buttons Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.