La Femme - 29537 Fitted Off Shoulder Evening Dress

Heighten your elegant appeal with this La Femme 29537 evening dress. This dress highlights a pleated off shoulder neckline supported by short off shoulder sleeves in a fitted bodice with princess seams. The skirt reveals a sheath silhouette while the back shows a mid-open back with back zipper closure to complete the look. Create a perfect evening wearing this elegant La Femme creation. Style: lafemme_29537 Details: Fitted Short Off Shoulder Sleeves Pleated Neckline Princess Seams Full Length Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Length: Long Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.