Vizcaya by Mori Lee - 9515 Beaded Lace Appliqued Tulle Dress

Dance the night away in this mesmerizing Vizcaya by Mori Lee 9515 creation. Festooned with bejeweled lace appliques this dress is defined with a deep v-neckline and framed with spaghetti straps. A lace up corset design accents the back. Layers of tulle create a short A-line silhouette while gorgeous embroidered appliques accent this beauty. Make a lasting impression in this entrancing Mori Lee masterpiece. Models are wearing the Bahama Blue and Blush colors. Style: mori_9515 Details: Crystal Beaded Lace Appliques Spaghetti Straps Corset Back Tulle Skirt Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.