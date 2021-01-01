From vizcaya by mori lee

Vizcaya by Mori Lee - 9505 Crystal Appliqued Tulle Short Dress

$297.00
In stock
Buy at couturecandy

Description

Sway on the dance floor with pure abandon in this Vizcaya by Mori Lee 9505 creation. Defined with twinkling crystals ornamenting the scattered lace appliques this dress reveals a sweetheart neckline with a pair of detachable cap sleeved straps. Fashioned with an ornate mid-open back lovely embellishments stream on its full A-line skirt with scalloped trimming on its short hem. Fantasize no longer on dominating the spotlight in this Mori Lee masterpiece. Models are wearing the Champagne and Scarlet colors. Style: mori_9505 Details: Lace Tulle Beaded Appliques Detachable Tapering Straps Lace Trimmed Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

