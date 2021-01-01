From ieena duggal

Ieena Duggal - 49483 Sequin-Festooned A-Line Dress

Description

Crown that sumptuous event with pure elegance in this Ieena Duggal 49483 creation. Riddled with gleaming sequins accenting its length this dress parades spaghetti straps and a v-neckline. The fluttering sequin skirt streams to hover on the floor. Blend classy with timeless allure in this Mac Duggal masterpiece. Style: macd_49483 Details: Spaghetti Straps Sequins Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Floor Length Hem Length: Full Length 62" Neckline: V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

