Nicole Bakti - 6948 Strapless Ruffle Paneled High Slit Gown

Charm everyone with the class and opulence of this Nicole Bakti 6948 creation. Exquisitely defined in a soft glitter fabric this gown reveals a strapless bodice with a straight-across neckline. Fine shirring accent its length as ruffled panels bestow texture to one side of this ensemble. The sheath skirt parts with a high slit as it streams to create a full-length hemline. Inspire the adoration of many in this Nicole Bakti masterpiece. Model is wearing the Coral and Silver color. Style: niba_6948 Details: Strapless Ruching Ruffled Side Panel High Slit Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Straight-Across Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.