Kenroy Home 94116 Dean 11" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kenroy Home 94116 Dean 11" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-5/8"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 7-3/8"Product Weight: 1.9 lbsShade Height: 5-5/16"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Brass