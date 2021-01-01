From kenroy home

Kenroy Home 94076 Nettle Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Kenroy Home 94076 Nettle Single Light 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesEasy assembly instructions included for quick set upDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locations1 Year limited warranty on defectsDimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 16"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Copper

