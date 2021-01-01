Signature Hardware 939199-36 Brass Open Shower Curtain Rings - Set of 36 Polished Brass Shower Accessories Shower Curtain Rings Accessory

Signature Hardware 939199-36 Brass Open Shower Curtain Rings - Set of 36 The Open Shower Curtain Ring are designed to slide past a ceiling support. This product is made of solid brass, is covered with a rust-resistant finish, and includes hooks to hang a curtain and liner. Signature Hardware 939199-36 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyMade of solid brassHeavy-duty ringsCorrosion freeDesigned for use on shower curtain rods that have ceiling or wall supports that prevent shower curtain from being opened completelyRings are flexible and can navigate around supports that measure up to 1-1/4" in diameterSignature Hardware 939199-36 Specifications:Width: 1.875" (from left to right)Quantity: 36Material: Brass Accessory Polished Brass