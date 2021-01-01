From kenroy home

Kenroy Home 93884 Mindi Single Light 10" Wide Cage Pendant with White Metal Shade Weathered White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kenroy Home 93884 Mindi Single Light 10" Wide Cage Pendant with White Metal Shade FeaturesComes with a 20' cordConstructed from steelComes with white metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCord hung designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 10"Product Weight: 4.2 lbsCord Length: 240"Shade Height: 8-1/4"Shade Diameter: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Weathered White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com