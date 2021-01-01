Kenroy Home 93841 Sarkee 9" Wide Mini Pendant Matte Black / Galvanized Metal Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kenroy Home 93841 Sarkee 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-3/4"Width: 8-5/8"Depth: 8-5/8"Product Weight: 3.1 lbsCord Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Galvanized Metal