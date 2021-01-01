Currey and Company 9380 Pompeii Chandelier with Customizable Shades Cupertino Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Currey and Company 9380 Pompeii Chandelier with Customizable Shades Pompeii Chandelier with Customizable ShadesBulbous crystal drops are the right accent for this fine example of the blacksmith’s craft. The unusual details of its ironwork are crafted to form a harmonious whole.Material: Iron/ CrystalRequires 8 25 Watt Candelabra Bulbs (Not Included)Socket Type: Candelabra. Socket Finish: Drip on antique Candlesleeve.Cord/Supply Wire Color: Brown. Cord Length: 132 inches.Shade information: See Shades for OptionsChain included: 36 inches. For additional chain purchase item no. 0829. Cupertino