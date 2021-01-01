From designers fountain

Designers Fountain 93730 Westend Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Designers Fountain 93730 Westend Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required(2) 6" downrods includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 8.19 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Satin Platinum

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com