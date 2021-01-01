Kenroy Home 93672 Alvar Single Light 5" Wide Wall Sconce with Black Metal Shade Matte Black / Antique Brass Inner Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kenroy Home 93672 Alvar Single Light 5" Wide Wall Sconce with Black Metal Shade FeaturesEasy assembly with quick set-upConstructed from metalComes with black metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 26"Width: 5"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsShade Height: 7-1/4"Shade Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte Black / Antique Brass Inner