Designers Fountain 93631 Ethan 4 Light 21" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Designers Fountain 93631 Ethan 4 Light 21" Wide Pendant FeaturesIncludes beveled glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required(2) 6" downrods includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Width: 20-3/4"Depth: 20-3/4"Product Weight: 7.05 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel