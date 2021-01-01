Kenroy Home 93530RAT Butler Pendants, Large, Rattan and Highlight White

Modern Pendant: A brilliant white finish and natural rattan shade work together to make this hanging light fixture unlike any other Dimensions: This decorative pendant measures 24 inches wide and 12 inches high with a hanging height of 19 to 55 inches Vaulted Ceiling Compatible: Featuring painted steel extension tubes, our pendant lights are vaulted ceiling compatible; Install our ceiling lights in your entryway, foyer, or dining room Lighting Profile: A natural rattan pendant shade diffuses harsh light and bathes your dining room in a warm cascade of light; Our pendant lights require 1 100-Watt bulb Room Placement: Our beautiful hanging pendant lighting will instantly elevate your living room, office, and bedroom decor; Our ceiling lights make perfect additions to entryways, foyers, and dining rooms, Weight: 4.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kenroy Home