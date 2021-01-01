Eglo 93507A Carpi-1 Single Light LED 11.75" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with White Synthetic Shade Iridescent Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Eglo 93507A Carpi-1 Single Light LED 11.75" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with White Synthetic Shade Features:Highly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have a long lifespanCapable of being dimmed, dimmer not includedWhite synthetic shade includedUL rated for damp locationsDimensions:Height: 3.125"Width: 11.75"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4.875"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 11Wattage: 11Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1130 Flush Mount Iridescent