From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 9340 Lido Beach 40" Wide Mini Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 9340 Lido Beach 40" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a fabric shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 39-3/4"Width: 40"Depth: 40"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsShade Height: 25-3/4"Shade Width: 40"Shade Depth: 40"Canopy Height: 6"Canopy Width: 7"Canopy Depth: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com