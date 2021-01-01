Hudson Valley Lighting 9340 Lido Beach 40" Wide Mini Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting 9340 Lido Beach 40" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a fabric shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 39-3/4"Width: 40"Depth: 40"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsShade Height: 25-3/4"Shade Width: 40"Shade Depth: 40"Canopy Height: 6"Canopy Width: 7"Canopy Depth: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass